 Why did Dominic Raab resign as Britain's Deputy PM?
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWhy did Dominic Raab resign as Britain's Deputy PM?

Why did Dominic Raab resign as Britain's Deputy PM?

A 48-page report by lawyer Adam Tolley lays out the findings into more than a dozen complaints about Raab's behaviour.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Dominic Raab | File

In a major blow to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his close aide and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after allegations he bullied staff members while working as a Cabinet minister across different government departments.

48-page report lays out the findings about Raab's behaviour

A 48-page report by lawyer Adam Tolley lays out the findings into more than a dozen complaints about Raab's behaviour.

In his conclusions, Tolley focuses on three different sets of accusations made against Raab and finds that in two of them, Raab did behave in a threatening manner towards his coworkers, which the ministerial code refers to as bullying.

Tolley claims Raab made a "legitimate management choice" based on a genuine opinion about others' work in one complaint referring to Raab's term as Britain's foreign minister from 2019 to 2021.

Raab acted in an intimidating way

Raab, however, he adds, acted in an intimidating way, "in the sense of unreasonable and persistently aggressive conduct in the context of a work meeting."

Of complaints relating to Raab's most recent role as justice minister - an additional post he held as deputy prime minister - Tolley claimed Raab acted in an intimidating manner during meetings with policy officials.

Read Also
In major blow to Rishi Sunak, UK deputy PM Dominic Raab tenders resignation after bullying charges
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: First class Delta passenger assaults flight attendant, kisses crew; arrested

US: First class Delta passenger assaults flight attendant, kisses crew; arrested

World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle emphasises individuals to work together to save 'Mother Earth'

World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle emphasises individuals to work together to save 'Mother Earth'

WATCH: Crying baby on flight triggers passenger to yell at onboard staff; here's what Southwest...

WATCH: Crying baby on flight triggers passenger to yell at onboard staff; here's what Southwest...

Oliver Dowden named UK's new deputy prime minister after Dominic Raab resigns

Oliver Dowden named UK's new deputy prime minister after Dominic Raab resigns

Why did Dominic Raab resign as Britain's Deputy PM?

Why did Dominic Raab resign as Britain's Deputy PM?