Why did Dominic Raab resign as Britain's Deputy PM?

Dominic Raab | File

In a major blow to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his close aide and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after allegations he bullied staff members while working as a Cabinet minister across different government departments.

48-page report lays out the findings about Raab's behaviour

A 48-page report by lawyer Adam Tolley lays out the findings into more than a dozen complaints about Raab's behaviour.

In his conclusions, Tolley focuses on three different sets of accusations made against Raab and finds that in two of them, Raab did behave in a threatening manner towards his coworkers, which the ministerial code refers to as bullying.

Tolley claims Raab made a "legitimate management choice" based on a genuine opinion about others' work in one complaint referring to Raab's term as Britain's foreign minister from 2019 to 2021.

Raab acted in an intimidating way

Raab, however, he adds, acted in an intimidating way, "in the sense of unreasonable and persistently aggressive conduct in the context of a work meeting."

Of complaints relating to Raab's most recent role as justice minister - an additional post he held as deputy prime minister - Tolley claimed Raab acted in an intimidating manner during meetings with policy officials.