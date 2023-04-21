UK deputy PM Dominic Raab tenders resignation after bullying charges

Dominic Raab |

After facing allegations of bullying behavior in the Ministry of Justice and other Whitehall departments, Dominic Raab has resigned from his position as United Kingdom's Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister.

The claims against him included allegations of belittling and bullying civil servants, causing some to cry or vomit before meetings, and he had faced multiple formal complaints.

The fact that Raab was allowed to remain in his position while an investigation was carried out by a leading employment barrister, Adam Tolley KC, has raised questions about Rishi Sunak's judgment, and some Conservative MPs are concerned that his handling of the matter will undermine his promise to bring "integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level" to his government.

Raab has consistently denied the allegations of bullying, including those made against him while he served as Foreign Secretary and Brexit Secretary, and has stated that he intends to contest the formal complaints against him vigorously.