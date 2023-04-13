 PM Modi speaks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, calls for strong action against anti-India elements
The leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
PM Modi speaks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, calls for strong action against anti-India elements | file pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak over the phone.

The leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors. PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements.

PM asks return of economic offenders

Modi also sought progress on the return of economic offenders wanted in India, they said.

Pro-Khalistan protestors had recently smashed windows at the Indian mission in London and targeted the national flag as well. 

The two leaders reviewed the progress of a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors, officials said.

During the talks, Sunak reiterated the UK's full support for India's ongoing G20 presidency. 

(with agency inputs)

