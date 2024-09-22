 'Who's Next?': US President Joe Biden Forgets To Introduce PM Modi At Quad Event (Video)
US President Joe Biden's forgetfulness and his advanced age have been a cause of concern in recent years. His long list of gaffes has got another entry added to it. Biden was on stage with all three Quad leaders alongwith PM Narendra Modi when he forgot he was to invite him to talk at the podium. To the horror of those present, Biden loudly asked "who's next?" looking visibly confused.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) US President Joe Biden | PTI

US President Joe Biden added to the long list of gaffes arising from his forgetfulness on Saturday (September 21) when he forgot he was supposed to introduce Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only Biden forgot, he repeatedly asked who was he supposed to introduce next, when PM Modi was on the dais along with other Quad leaders, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

In a video that's doing round on social media, Biden can be seen thanking those present at the venue. All four Quad leaders are seated on stage.

"So I want to thank you all for being here," said Biden.

But he loses his train of thought soon after this.

"Who am I introducing next?" he asks looking at his aides who in all probability are taken aback at this unexpected turn of events. Leaders in a structured programmed such as this know the sequence of events beforehand.

The stunned silence after Biden's initial question is shattered only when Biden asked, quite loudly than perhaps required, "Who's next?"

The silence continues for few more moments as those in audience and everyone else appear unsure and shocked as to what will happen now. One can only imagine the chaos reigning in the minds of Biden's aides and US government officials organising the event as they probably went through protocol in their heads trying to figure out what to do in a matter of just a few moments.

The moderator of the programme, quickly takes the mic and announces PM Modi's name, seemingly addressing the audience so as to not imply that the US president needed help and that it was just a routine announcement. PM Modi then gets up from his chair on the stage and greets Biden at the podium.

Watch the full video of the incident.

This is not the first time Biden has appeared confused during official events.

In July, he addressed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as 'President Putin'.

