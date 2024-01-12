Who Was Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi? LeT Founder And Hafiz Saeed's Number Two Man Declared Dead By UNSC

Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi |

Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, a co-founder of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the deputy to Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks, passed away due to a cardiac arrest while under the custody of the Pakistani government. The United Nations has officially confirmed this information.

According to the Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council, Bhuttavi died on May 29th of the previous year in Muridke, located in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who was Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi?

Bhuttavi played a crucial role within the Lashkar-e-Taiba organisation. On at least two occasions when Hafiz Saeed was in custody, Bhuttavi assumed the role of acting emir, overseeing the group's daily operations and autonomously making decisions on its behalf. He took on this responsibility in the aftermath of the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, a period when Saeed was detained until June 2009.

Bhuttavi provided guidance to leaders and members of the organisation, issuing fatwas that sanctioned its operations. His role in preparing operatives for the Mumbai terror attack involved delivering lectures on the virtues of martyrdom operations. The tragic outcome of the 2008 Mumbai attacks led to the loss of over 150 lives.

Apart from his involvement in terrorist activities, Bhuttavi managed LeT's madrassah network and played a pivotal role in establishing an organisational base for LeT in Lahore in 2002.

Where is Hafiz Saeed?

The United Nations committee has affirmed that Hafiz Saeed is presently under the custody of the Pakistani government. The 73-year-old Saeed is currently serving a 78-year prison sentence following his conviction in cases related to terror financing.

As per the Sanctions Committee, Saeed has been held by the Government of Pakistan since February 12, 2020, due to his involvement in seven terror financing cases. His address is documented as House No. 116E, Mohalla Johar, Lahore, Tehsil, Lahore City, Lahore District, Pakistan, as of May 2008.

In December, India formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, who is sought by Indian investigative agencies in connection with multiple terrorism cases.