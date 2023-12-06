Hanzla Adnan, Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist & Master Mind Of 2015 Udhampur Attack, Killed In Karachi

LASHKAR TERRORIST MARTYRED | @TheSquind

Karachi, Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hanzla Adnan, considered to be a close aide of terror group chief Hafiz Saeed, was killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Karachi. He was the mastermind of the 2015 Udhampur attack, in which 2 BSF jawans were martyred.

Hanzla Adnan shot dead

Hanzla Adnan is believed to be close to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He was shot outside his house on the intervening nights of December 2 and 3. Four bullets were found in his body. As per media reports the LeT terrorist was secretly taken to a hospital in Karachi by the Pakistani army. He later died in the hospital on on December 5. Hanzla Adnan had his operation base in Karachi.

On August 5, 2015, two Pakistani LeT terrorists, clad in civilian clothes, attacked a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway near Narsoo Nallah, Tehsil Chenani, District. Udhampur. Two BSF personnel died in the attack and 14 BSF personnel were injured. One of the two militants involved in the attack was killed, while one was subsequently apprehended by the local people and the police. Interrogation of the captured terrorist revealed his identity as Md. Naveed Yakub @ Usman, Resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Besides, he was also considered a mastermind of the Pampore attack wherein at least eight security personnel were killed.

December 5: Sajid Mir allegedly poisoned in Pak jail

The incident was reported just a day after Sajid Mir, one of the masterminds of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was allegedly poisoned in the Central Jail of Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan, according to unconfirmed reports. This is not the first such killing of a terrorist having links with past terror attacks in India. Data has revealed that since past one year over 15 terrorists have been killed by unknown assailants in Pakistan. It was later revealed that those terrorists were involved in spreading terror in India.