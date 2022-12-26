e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Police recover IED in Udhampur; major 'terror plan' averted

Jammu & Kashmir: Police recover IED in Udhampur; major 'terror plan' averted

Besides, police also recovered a sheet with coded signs and a blank page with markings of the banned terrorist organisation, LeT, the officials said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Jammu & Kashmir: Police recover IED in Udhampur; major 'terror plan' averted | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Udhampur: Police on Monday averted a major terror plan after recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

IED-like material weighing around 15 kilogram and stored in a cylindrical object and 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62mm cartridges, and five detonators were recovered in the Basantgarh area of the district, they said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Minor detained for putting explosive device in courier parcel to claim insurance
article-image

Sheet with coded sign recovered

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident.

Besides, police also recovered a sheet with coded signs and a blank page with markings of the banned terrorist organisation, LeT, the officials said.

They said a suspect has been detained by the police in connection with the recovery of the explosive material.

A case has been registered at police station Basantgarh and further investigation is underway, SDPO, Ramnagar, Bhishm Dubey said. 

Read Also
Jammu & Kashmir: Police & Army recover huge cache of arms and ammunition in Baramulla
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19: Mock drill across states, UTs on Wednesday to ensure readiness of health facilities

COVID-19: Mock drill across states, UTs on Wednesday to ensure readiness of health facilities

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video

Old Pension Scheme: Unfunded pension scheme tax on future generation, says Sanjeev Sanyal

Old Pension Scheme: Unfunded pension scheme tax on future generation, says Sanjeev Sanyal

SSR death case: 'Sushant's body looked like he was murdered,' Mortuary servant makes explosive claim...

SSR death case: 'Sushant's body looked like he was murdered,' Mortuary servant makes explosive claim...

Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist in Goa

Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist in Goa