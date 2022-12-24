Jammu & Kashmir: Police & Army recover huge cache of arms and ammunition in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Police along with Army on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla.
The seized ammo includes 8 AKS 74u with 24 magazines and 560 rounds, 12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 magazines and 244 rounds, 14 grenades and 81 balloons with Pakistan flag imprint.
(More details awaited)
