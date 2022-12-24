e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Police & Army recover huge cache of arms and ammunition in Baramulla

Jammu & Kashmir: Police & Army recover huge cache of arms and ammunition in Baramulla

The arms and ammunition were seixed in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Jammu & Kashmir: Police & Army recover huge cache of arms and ammunition in Baramulla | ANI
Follow us on

Baramulla: The Police along with Army on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The seized ammo includes 8 AKS 74u with 24 magazines and 560 rounds, 12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 magazines and 244 rounds, 14 grenades and 81 balloons with Pakistan flag imprint.

(More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Friday prevails over Sunday, no change in Madrasas' weekly holiday

Uttar Pradesh: Friday prevails over Sunday, no change in Madrasas' weekly holiday

Rajasthan: RPSC 2nd grade teacher competitive examination 2022 cancelled after paper leak

Rajasthan: RPSC 2nd grade teacher competitive examination 2022 cancelled after paper leak

Goa gets busier as tourists from around the world flock to celebrate Christmas, New years

Goa gets busier as tourists from around the world flock to celebrate Christmas, New years

'BJP doing Hindu-Muslim to divert attention from real issues': Rahul Gandhi from Red Fort

'BJP doing Hindu-Muslim to divert attention from real issues': Rahul Gandhi from Red Fort

Rahul Gandhi shares emotional picture with mother Sonia, says: 'Sharing love I received from her'

Rahul Gandhi shares emotional picture with mother Sonia, says: 'Sharing love I received from her'