Key Conspirator Of Mumbai 26/11 Attack Sajid Mir Rushed To Hospital

As per latest media reports, One of the main conspirators of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has been rushed to a hospital in Pakistan. His condition is believed to be critical. Sajid Mir was lodged in the Central Jail of Dera Ghazi Khan. As per media reports, Sajid Mir was poisoned while in jail and was immediately rushed to the hospital. A few months back Mir was shifted from Lahore Central Jail.

Mir currently on ventilator support

Mir was reportedly airlifted to CMH institute of medical sciences, Bahawalpur by Pak army. Reports say that mir is currently on ventilator support at the Pakistan hospital. In 2022, he was put behind bars in connection to a terror financing case in Pakistan. Some experts however do believe that it was a calculated move by Islamabad to get the global terror financing watchdog - FATF - off its back.

Mir involved in planning Mumbai 26/11 attacks

Mir was involved in planning the November 26/11 terrorist strikes in Mumbai and was in touch with the terrorists, who had sneaked into India from Pakistan and carried out the attack. He was in the ‘control room’ the LeT had set up in Karachi to guide the terrorists in real time to kill 166 people and injure many others in a three-day-carnage, with several foreigners, including the citizens of the US and Israel, being among the victims.

Mir arrested in Pak last year

Mir was arrested in Pakistan last year in connection with a terror financing case when the government of the country was trying desperately to be removed from the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation to combat terror financing and money laundering.

The development came about six months after India played at the United Nations General Assembly an audio of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative who coordinated the 26/11 carnage in Mumbai from a control room in Karachi.



