e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: India plays audio tape of top Pakistani terrorist commander Sajid Mir - 26/11 mastermind at UNSC event in Mumbai

WATCH: India plays audio tape of top Pakistani terrorist commander Sajid Mir - 26/11 mastermind at UNSC event in Mumbai

In the audio clip he is heard trying to direct the attack on Chabad House during Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. This is now the undeniable proof against Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid tribute to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attack as part of the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) starting on Friday.

At the meeting, India played the audio clip of Pakistan-based terrorist Sajid Mir in Mumbai; In the audio clip, he is heard trying to direct the attack on Chabad House during the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. This is now undeniable proof against Pakistan.

Earlier Jaishankar made a speech

Earlier speaking at the UN meeting, Jaishankar said, "18 members of the Indian Police Forces, 12 members of the Taj hotel staff and security were martyred in the line of duty. As we pay tribute to them at the 26/11 memorial site, we salute their valour and their resolve."

In his speech, Jaishankar pointed out that it was not just "an attack on Mumbai, it was an attack on the international community." "Nations of specific countries were identified before being murdered. As a result, the commitment of each and every member state of the UN to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged," he said.

Addressing the UN members, the external affairs minister said, "Together, we should send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice. 26/11 will never ever be forgotten."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

WATCH: India plays audio tape of top Pakistani terrorist commander Sajid Mir - 26/11 mastermind at...

WATCH: India plays audio tape of top Pakistani terrorist commander Sajid Mir - 26/11 mastermind at...

On Camera: Man tied to pole and beaten for stealing cotton in Madhya Pradesh

On Camera: Man tied to pole and beaten for stealing cotton in Madhya Pradesh

MP: Namibian experts raise concerns over fencing facilities in MP national park for African Cheetahs

MP: Namibian experts raise concerns over fencing facilities in MP national park for African Cheetahs

BHU PG Admissions 2022: Last date to register postponed; here's how to apply at bhuonline.in

BHU PG Admissions 2022: Last date to register postponed; here's how to apply at bhuonline.in