WATCH: India plays audio tape of top Pakistani terrorist commander Sajid Mir - 26/11 mastermind at UNSC event in Mumbai

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid tribute to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attack as part of the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) starting on Friday.

At the meeting, India played the audio clip of Pakistan-based terrorist Sajid Mir in Mumbai; In the audio clip, he is heard trying to direct the attack on Chabad House during the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. This is now undeniable proof against Pakistan.

India plays audio clip of Pak based terrorist Sajid Mir at #UN Counter terror meet in #Mumbai; In the audio clip he is heard trying to direct the attack on Chabad House during Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks#MumbaiNews #MumbaiCity #TajMahalPalaceHotel pic.twitter.com/lCowjlnWkP — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 28, 2022

Earlier speaking at the UN meeting, Jaishankar said, "18 members of the Indian Police Forces, 12 members of the Taj hotel staff and security were martyred in the line of duty. As we pay tribute to them at the 26/11 memorial site, we salute their valour and their resolve."

In his speech, Jaishankar pointed out that it was not just "an attack on Mumbai, it was an attack on the international community." "Nations of specific countries were identified before being murdered. As a result, the commitment of each and every member state of the UN to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged," he said.

Addressing the UN members, the external affairs minister said, "Together, we should send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice. 26/11 will never ever be forgotten."