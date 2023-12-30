 Pakistan Allegedly Denies India’s Request To Hand Over Hafiz Saeed, Says ‘No Bilateral Extradition Treaty’
Pakistan Allegedly Denies India’s Request To Hand Over Hafiz Saeed, Says ‘No Bilateral Extradition Treaty’

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder Hafiz Saeed |

Islamabad, December 29: Pakistan on Friday said that it has received a request from India to extradite Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) but said it may not take any action on it in the absence of an agreement in this regard.

“Pakistan has received a request from the Indian authorities, seeking extradition of Hafiz Saeed in a so-called money laundering case,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement, Geo News reported.

'No bilateral extradition treaty exists'

However, there might be no plans to follow up on India’s request, as "no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India", she added. India blames Saeed for being involved in attacks across the borders, however, the chief of the banned outfit has denied all claims.

A Pakistani court had sentenced Saeed to 31 years in prison

A Pakistani court had sentenced Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the armed group blamed by the US and India for the 26/12 Mumbai attack, to 31 years in prison in two cases of terrorism financing.

