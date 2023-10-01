Video: Top Lashkar Terrorist Qaiser Farooq Shot Dead In Karachi Days After Hafeez Saeed's Son Goes Missing

LeT terrorist Qaiser Farooq shot dead in Karachi, Pakistan |

Karachi: A video doing rounds on social media claims to be the CCTV footage of the killing of a most wanted terrorist of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by unidentified assailants. Though the exact date and time of the dramatic video is not known, the grainy CCTV footage shows a man shot from the back, walking on a street in Karachi with other people.

As soon as gun shots are fired, the other people run for cover, while the man who is shot, claimed by several people to be a most wanted terrorist named Qaiser Farooq, falls to the ground.

Qaiser Farooq is one of the founding members of the banned and designated terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He is known to be a close aide of the mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai and LeT chief Qaiser Farooq.

Video of shooting comes days after Hafeez Saeed's son goes 'missing'

The news and video of Lashkar terrorist Qaiser Farooq shot dead in Karachi comes days after claims that Hafeez Saeed's son has gone missing and that the ISI has been unable to locate him.

Kamaluddin Saeed, one of the sons of the most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed, has been missing since Tuesday (September 26). Kamaluddin Saeed was reportedly abducted in Peshawar by miscreants who came in a car.

Hafiz Saeed is a Pakistani national and mastermind of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and is an internationally designated terrorist, lodged in Pakitan's jail.

A total of 166 people were killed as 10 terrorists from and trained in Pakistan arrived by sea route on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai and laid a more than 60-hour siege in the financial capital of India during which they targeted the city's landmarks- a hospital and a Jewish centre and Mumbai's CST Railway Station - among others.

