Pakistan: 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Son Kamaluddin Untraceable After Last Seen In Peshawar On Sept 26

Islamabad: Kamaluddin Saeed, one of the sons of the most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed, has been missing since Tuesday (September 26). Kamaluddin Saeed was reportedly abducted in Peshawar by miscreants who came in car. Several journalists in Pakistan claimed that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had not been able to trace him. Hafiz Saeed is a Pakistani national and mastermind of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and is an internationally designated terrorist, lodged in Pakitan's jail.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is also co-founded of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based Islamist militant organization that is designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations Security Council, India, US, US, the European Union, Australia, and Russia.

Earlier attack on Hafiz Saeed's house

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan had in March, 2023, handed life terms to three persons for their role in a powerful bomb blast outside Mumbai attacks mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Lahore in June 2021 that killed three people. Three people were killed and over 20 others injured in the blast outside Saeed’s Johar town residence in Lahore on June 23, 2021, which also damaged a number of houses, shops and vehicles in the area.

Saeed, an UN-designated terrorist

Saeed is an UN-designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty, was arrested in July 2019 in the terror financing cases. Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

