Who is Viktor Yanukovych? All you need to know about the fugitive leader Kremlin is preparing for new President of Ukraine

Fugitive former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych is currently in Minsk, and the Kremlin is currently preparing him for a special operation, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

In a Tweet, Kyiv independent cited a report by the Ukrainska Pravda in which it said that the former President was being prepared by Russia for a "special occasion."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to one scenario, the Kremlin will try to declare him the “President of Ukraine” after the war is over and the usurp of now Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian newspaper and agency Ukrainska Pravda reported. Viktor Yanukovych had fled to Russia in 2014 after his government was overthrown following the Maidan Revolution.

There has been no statement yet been issued from Russia regarding the claim of Viktor Yanukovich. Despite this, the US and Western countries have expressed fears that Putin's goal is to overthrow Zelenskyy's people's govt by capturing Kyiv after which they will form a pro-Russian puppet government in Ukraine.

What is exiled leader and former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych?:

Yanukovich's political career began in August 1996 as Deputy Chief of the Donetsk Oblast Administration. On 4 May 1997, he was appointed as the head of the administration i.e. Governor. After that Viktor Yanukovich never faced major failure in politics until 2014.

He was the Prime Minister of Ukraine from 21 November 2002 to 7 December 2004 and from 28 December 2004 to 5 January 2005 under the regime of President Leonid Kuchma. Yanukovich remained in the presidency before the Ukrainian Revolution from 2010 to 2014.

His government was overthrown after a chain of violent clashes between protesters, riot police and shooters in Kyiv. Yanukovich is considered a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is the reason that after the coup in Ukraine, he was immediately provided asylum by Russia.

(with sources inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:09 PM IST