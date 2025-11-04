Who Is Subramanyam 'Sabu' Vedam? 64-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed For 43 Years In US

Subramanyam 'Sabu' Vedam: 64-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed For 43 Years In US | X

Harrisburg (Pennsylvania): Two US courts reportedly blocked the deportation of a 64-year-old Indian-origin man, Subramanyam Vedam, who spent over four decades in jail in a murder case. His conviction was overturned in August this year. Vedam was arrested in 1982 for the alleged murder of his friend Thomas Kinser.

However, after his release, he was immediately taken into custody by immigration officials. An immigration judge stayed his deportation last week. Notably, Vedam's deportation was stayed until the Board of Immigration Appeals decides whether to review his case. Meanwhile, Vedam's lawyer also managed to get a stay from the US District Court in Pennsylvania. However, the case may be put on hold following the immigration court’s ruling, reported NDTV.

Who is Subramanyam 'Sabu' Vedam?

Vedam arrived in the United States with his parents when he was nine months old. Known as Sabu by his relatives, he is a legal permanent citizen of the country. Vedam was convicted in 1983. he was reportedly sentenced to life without parole. His lawyers argued that his conviction was based on circumstantial evidence, as there were no witnesses.

In prison, Vedam pursued three degrees and later became a teacher. He even mentored young inmates. His parents died when he was in prison. In August, a Pennsylvania court overturned his conviction as his lawyers reportedly uncovered ballistic evidence hidden by prosecutors.

On October 3, he was released from prison after 43 years. After his release, he was immediately taken into custody by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to reports, the ICE wants to deport him over a drug offence. Notably, he had also been convicted for this charge.

He is currently being held at a detention facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, reported News18. The detention centre is also reportedly equipped with an airstrip.

About The Kinser Case:

Vedam was arrested for the murder of Kinser. As per reports, Kinser was last seen in 1980 with Vedam. His body was found nine months later, and in 1982, Vedam was arrested for his friend's murder.