US Courts Halt Deportation Of Indian-Origin Man Subramanyam 'Sabu' Vedam Wrongfully Jailed For 43 Years | X

Washington: Two United States courts have stopped the deportation of Subramanyam 'Subu' Vedam, a 64-year-old Indian-origin man who spent over four decades in prison for a murder he did not commit.

Vedam, who arrived in the US as an infant, was convicted in 1983 but had his conviction overturned earlier this year after new evidence emerged.

Conviction Overturned After Four Decades

Vedam was arrested in 1982 for the alleged murder of his friend Thomas Kinser, who went missing in 1980. His body was found nine months later in a wooded area, and Vedam, the last person seen with him, was charged and convicted the following year. Despite the absence of witnesses or a clear motive, he was sentenced to life without parole, along with a separate term of two-and-a-half to five years on a minor drug charge.

For years, his family fought to prove his innocence, arguing that the conviction was built on circumstantial evidence. In August, a Pennsylvania court overturned the verdict after his lawyers uncovered suppressed ballistics evidence that undermined the prosecution’s case. During his time in prison, Vedam earned three degrees, taught fellow inmates, and mentored younger prisoners. His parents both passed away while he remained incarcerated.

Deportation Paused Pending Review

Vedam was released from prison on October 3 but was immediately detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which sought to deport him over the decades-old drug charge. An immigration judge and a district court have now both paused his deportation until the Board of Immigration Appeals decides whether to review his case, a process that could take months.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that the murder acquittal does not nullify the drug conviction. “Having a single conviction vacated will not stop ICE’s enforcement of the federal immigration law,” said Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, as quoted by AP.

Vedam’s sister, Saraswathi Vedam, welcomed the rulings, saying the family was relieved that “two different judges have agreed that Subu’s deportation is unwarranted” and expressed hope that his case would not result in “another untenable injustice”.