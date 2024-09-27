Who is Shigeru Ishiba? Japan's New Prime Minister, Who Won Party Election In His 5th Attempt

Former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to become Japan’s next prime minister after winning the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership contest on Friday.

The 67-year-old was one of nine candidates in the race and defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi – who was vying to become Japan’s first female leader – in a runoff, securing 215 votes to Takaichi’s 194.

Ishiba had previously made four unsuccessful attempts to become the premier of the world’s fourth-largest economy. He is well-liked by the party’s grassroots members for his outspoken nature.

Who is Shigeru Ishiba?

Shigeru Ishiba, a veteran lawmaker and former defense minister of Japan, has long aspired to be Prime Minister. The 67-year-old leader of the LDP made his fifth bid for the post, having previously lost four times, including a 2012 contest against Shinzo Abe.

Known for his work on security and rural revitalisation, Ishiba has held key positions such as LDP secretary general and agriculture minister during his 38-year political career. He entered politics in 1986 after a brief banking career and is well-regarded for his outspoken views, including support for progressive policies like allowing married couples to use separate surnames.

Ishiba has also called for an Asian equivalent of NATO to address regional security concerns but has remained cautious in his approach to China.

Ishiba is set to replace outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who revealed in August that he would step down after serving only one term, amid mounting pressure to resign due to multiple political scandals.