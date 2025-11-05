Who Is Ghazala Hashmi? Indian-American Scripts History By Becoming 1st Muslim Lieutenant Governor Of Virginia

Ghazala Hashmi: Indian-American Who Scripts History By Becoming 1st Muslim Lieutenant Governor Of Virginia |

Richmond: Indian-Origin Democrat Ghazala Hashmi won the lieutenant governor's race in Virginia, defeating Republican John Reid on Tuesday evening (local time). With this victory, Hashmi scripted history by becoming the first Muslim and the first person of South Asian descent to serve in the Virginia Senate. She is currently representing the 15th Senatorial District.

As lieutenant governor, Hashmi will preside over the Virginia state Senate. Notably, in this US state, Democrats currently hold a slim 21-19 seat advantage over Republicans. The lieutenant governor votes when there's a tie in the Senate. Hashmi's victory also means her Senate seat will have to be filled in a special election.

Who Is Ghazala Hashmi?

Hashmi was born in India's Hyderabad in 1964 to Tanveer and Zia Hashmi. Her parents moved to the US when she was just four years old. She grew up in Statesboro, Georgia.

Hashmi married to Azhar Rafiq. In 1991, the couple moved to Richmond. They have two daughters, Yasmin and Noor.

Prior to becoming the state senator, Hashmi worked as a college professor in Virginia. She entered politics in 2019 and in the Virginia Senate election that year, she pulled up a shocking victory over incumbent Republican Glen Sturtevant in the 10th district, flipping the chamber to Democratic control.

She is the first woman to represent the district and the first Muslim elected to the Senate of Virginia. She was officially sworn into office on January 8, 2020.

In 2023, Hashmi was re-elected with over 60 per cent of the vote against Republican candidate Hayden Fisher in the redistricted 15th district. In May 2024, Hashmi announced her campaign for lieutenant governor. In June this year, she went on to win a Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.