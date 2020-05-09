What is the Hong Kong model, and how did the city avoid a major coronavirus outbreak?

Even as early as February, the words ‘Hong Kong Model’ has come up when it comes to tackling the novel coronavirus outbreak. A paper published in The Lancet in mid-April opines that “non-pharmaceutical interventions (including border restrictions, quarantine and isolation, distancing, and changes in population behaviour) were associated with reduced transmission of COVID-19 in Hong Kong”.

Reports suggest that from the time the region recorded its first confirmed cases, people as well as the administration have come together to combat the virus. The region recorded its first case towards the end of January. By the beginning of March, it had recorded around 100 cases. Hong Kong did not go under a complete lockdown as India has done. But the bustling hub opted to shut down its airports and ports for foreign arrivals, and urged people to follow social distancing norms. Here, many contend that the disciplined response of residents as they followed social distancing norms may have played a role in keeping the virus at bay. People were not confined to their homes. Many public spaces were open with reasonable restrictions in place, and if you wanted to go to a restaurant or to the mall you could technically visit. Many places including schools, clubs, gyms, cinemas and parlours however were closed. Interestingly, reports suggest that the restrictions were tightened and relaxed based on the situation and the number of cases. Alongside, they tested people whenever necessary and rigorously traced the contacts of symptomatic people. They also ensured that such people were quarantined strictly.

Technology has been liberally used in the fight against the virus. From using Vapourised Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP) Robots to decontaminate train carriages and station to deploying Intelligent Sterilisation Robots (ISRs) at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) to sterilize germs and viruses using a combination of UV light technology, 360-degree spray nozzles, and air filters – the country has taken many an innovative step. At Chek Lap Kok airport officials have set up a unique full-body disinfection channel facility, and autonomous cleaning robots wander the hallways.