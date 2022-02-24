Watch video: Ambassador of India in Ukraine interacts with Indian students in Kyiv amid Russia-Ukrain conflicts

As tensions are rising over the Russian invasion on Ukraine, many Indian students and citizens staying in the European country are worried and concerned. The Embassy of India in Ukraine has issued three advisory notices to the citizens of India staying in the European country amid the rigorous conflicts.

To make sure the safety of the stranded citizens and students, The Indian Embassy in Kiev on Thursday organized safe premises nearby for Indian students in Ukraine who turned up outside the Embassy and no one is currently stranded outside the Embassy.

The Embassy has accommodated more than 200 Indian students at a school near the Embassy in Kiev.

"Today morning, a large number of Indian students in Ukraine turned up outside the Indian Embassy in Kiev. Naturally, not all could be accommodated inside the Embassy premises. Accordingly, the Embassy organized safe premises nearby and the students were moved there. This process took some time given the ground situation in Kiev. No Indian national is currently stranded outside the Embassy," said sources.

The sources further said a fresh batch of students has arrived outside the Embassy and they are being moved to the safe premises. Embassy is continuing to assist Indian nationals, including students, in Ukraine.

Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India in Ukraine interacted with Indian students in Kyiv. Mr Satpathy explained the students how the authorities have helped and managed to keep them out of the war zone situation and not let anyone of them affected by the conflicts.

While talking to news agency ANI, the Ambassador of India also said that the Embassy of India in Kiev continues to operate round the clock 24X7. Today morning we woke up with the news that Kiev is under attack, the whole of Ukraine is under attack. This has generated a lot of anxiety, uncertainty, and created tension. I would like to assure all of you that the Embassy of India continues to operate around the clock looking out for the safety and security of Indians here," he said.

He further urged people to stay calm, level-headed and take necessary safety and precautions.

"The Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy are fully alert and working on modalities to see how we can evacuate our citizens through the neighbouring countries along the western borders of Ukraine. As I say times are uncertain and therefore it is important to be calm, level-headed and take necessary safety and precautions that are important to all of us. We will continue to operate here till every Indian is back," he added.

