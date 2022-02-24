In Photos: Ukraine nationals rush to metro stations amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday morning introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm amid Russia's military operations.

In a brief video address, Zelensky said Russia has announced a special military operation in the Donbas region and is conducting strikes on its military infrastructure and border guards.

"We're introducing martial law in the whole territory of our country," Zelensky said in a statement. He also informed that he spoke with US President Biden and Washington has already started mobilizing international support.

Amid war tensions, Ukraine nationals have been asked to stay at home. Some nationals were seen seeking shelters inside underground metro station.

Alexander (R), reassures his son as the family takes refuge in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Evgeniy Maloletka

People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk in a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Girls hold their mobile phone as they take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk in a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

People board a bus at the Vydubytchi bus station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Olga SHYLENKO / AFP)

People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Two young women with a suitcase use a smartphone at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

A young couple with a suitcase and bags waits at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Svitlodarsk: A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. | Evgeniy Maloletka

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:27 PM IST