WATCH: PM Modi meets Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron at annual G20 Summit in Bali

WATCH: PM Modi meets Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron as the G20 Bali Summit began in Indonesia this morning.

The annual G20 Summit opened here on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia's war in Ukraine.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron as the #G20BaliSummit began in Indonesia this morning.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/EXKz8lqSUJ — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

Modi welcomed by Joko Widodo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit.

"Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20org Summit agenda today," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

India will take over the presidency for one year

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year.

'Recover Together, Recover Stronger' was the theme picked by Indonesia when it took charge last year. But the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February now threatens food and fuel shortages.

The leaders will hold three working sessions - on food and energy security, digital transformations, and health. Modi is expected to participate in all three.