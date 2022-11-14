G20 Summit: Modi reaches Bali; Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict' | Twitter

President Joe Biden objected to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing's conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping , the White House said.

In a news conference following the meeting, Biden reiterated U.S. support for its longstanding "One China" policy. He also said that despite China's recent saber rattling, he does not believe "there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan." "It never has to come to that," Biden added.

The meeting, in the midst of Biden's seven-day, round-the-world trip, came as the superpowers aimed to "manage" differences between them as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions. Speaking to reporters, Biden said that the U.S. would "compete vigorously, but I'm not looking for conflict," adding that, "I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War" with China.

Biden and Xi also agreed that "a nuclear war should never be fought" and can't be won, "and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," the White House said. That was a reference to Russian officials' thinly-veiled threats to use atomic weapons as its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine has faltered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bali for G20 Summit and bilateral meetings with key world leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he will hold extensive discussions with leaders of the G20 grouping in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and addressing issues relating to health and digital transformation.

In a pre-departure statement, Modi said he will also highlight India's achievements and its "unwavering commitment" to collectively address global issues while noting that the country's upcoming presidency of the G20 will be grounded in the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The prime minister also referred to India's upcoming presidency of the G20 grouping.

The G20 is an influential bloc for global economic cooperation as it represents around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

The prime minister is attending the summit at the invitation of the Indonesian President. Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20.

(With inputs from agencies)