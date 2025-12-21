Sikh Nagar Kirtan In New Zealand's Auckland Faces Protest By Destiny Church Group, Police Prevent Confrontation | VIDEOS |

A Sikh Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) in Manurewa, a suburb of South Auckland in New Zealand, was briefly disrupted after it encountered a group of protestors associated with Destiny Church, led by Pentecostal preacher Brian Tamaki. The incident, which unfolded peacefully, drew police attention and has since triggered sharp debate over religious expression, immigration, and multiculturalism in New Zealand.

According to reports and video footage shared online, the Sikh procession and the protestors came face-to-face on a public road, resulting in a tense standoff that lasted for some time. Police officers positioned themselves between the two groups to prevent any escalation. No physical confrontation was reported and authorities later confirmed that the situation was brought under control without arrests or injuries.

Footage posted by Tamaki on his social media shows members of the protest group chanting Christian slogans such as “One True God” and “Jesus, Jesus,” while participants in the Sikh procession appeared to remain calm and did not visibly respond. The Nagar Kirtan, a peaceful Sikh religious march, included traditional attire and ceremonial symbols.

In his social media posts, Tamaki criticised the procession for causing road closures and public inconvenience, claiming that local residents and businesses were disrupted for several hours. He also raised concerns about Sikh participants carrying ceremonial swords and daggers, questioning their presence on public streets. “Kiwis are left asking a fair question: since when is it acceptable to parade bladed weapons on our streets?” he wrote, stating that such displays were “not the Kiwi way of life.”

Tamaki praised his supporters for what he described as a peaceful show of resistance, including the performance of a haka by young men linked to his group. He framed the protest as a defence of national identity, stating that New Zealand is a Christian nation and calling for “one nation, one people, one law, one vote, one flag, under one God.”

In earlier posts dated December 17, Tamaki strongly criticised immigration policies, claiming that mass immigration without assimilation amounted to an invasion. He made repeated references to turbans and expressed concern over the visibility of Sikh religious symbols in public spaces.

Tamaki Links Khalistani Flags To Terrorism

He also alleged that Khalistan flags seen in Auckland were linked to terrorism, asserting that Khalistan is designated as a terrorist movement in India. Tamaki questioned why, in his view, such overseas political causes were being allowed to be displayed publicly in New Zealand.

Condemning multiculturalism as a 'failed experiment,' Tamaki warned of further action, stating that his movement would continue to oppose what it sees as threats to New Zealand’s cultural and religious identity.