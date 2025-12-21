 'Fraudulent, Unilateral & Politically Motivated Act': Cuba Refutes US Designation Of Venezuela As A Foreign Terrorist Organisation
Cuba has condemned the US decision to designate Venezuela as a “foreign terrorist organisation,” calling it arbitrary and politically motivated. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the move misuses terrorism as a political weapon, threatens regional stability, and aims to isolate Venezuela. Cuba reaffirmed solidarity with Venezuela amid new US sanctions on its oil sector.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Havana: Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said that the US government's designation of the legitimate government of Venezuela as a "foreign terrorist organization" is a politically motivated act.

"It is a new arbitrary, fraudulent, unilateral and politically motivated act. It shows, once again, the lack of credibility of these decisions and the manipulation of terrorism as a political weapon, which also weaken international efforts against that scourge," Rodriguez said on X.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced the designation of Venezuela as a "foreign terrorist organization."

Rodriguez said the United States intends to impose an international isolation, increase pressure, escalate on an aggression that would have unpredictable consequences for peace, security and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean, Xinhua news agency reported.

article-image

He also emphasised Cuba's all-out solidarity and support for the people and government of Venezuela in the face of "this infamous barbarism."

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department last Thursday announced sanctions on six additional tankers -- White Crane, Kiara M, H Constance, Lattafa, Tamia and Monique -- and six shipping companies it said transported Venezuelan crude oil in recent months.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions are designed to attack Venezuela’s oil sector, which they claim "continues to fund Maduro’s illegitimate regime." The measures were part of a larger package that also sanctioned three Maduro family members and a business associate of the Venezuelan president.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

