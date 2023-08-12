WATCH: French Police Evacuates Tourists From Eiffel Tower In Paris After Bomb Threat

The French police recieved a bomb threat at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday which forced security officials to evacuate the tourists present inside all three floors of the structure and its surrounding complex.

Law enforcement officials are scouring the floors alongside a bomb disposal unit in all three floors, including a restaurant.

Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 13:30pm in Paris.

The Eiffel Tower welcomes over 5 million visitors each year with 6.2 million visitors received in 2022.

More details to follow...

