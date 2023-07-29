Historic Decision: Paris Reopens Seine River For Swimmers After Century-Long Ban |

The Seine River, a beloved tourist spot in Paris, has a rich history, once being used by locals for bathing and hosting swimming competitions during the 1900 Parisian Olympics. However, pollution led to a ban on swimming in the river in 1923. Thanks to the 'Swimming Plan' initiated in 2018, a successful €1.4bn regeneration project has been praised for its achievements in cleaning up the river. As a result, Parisians will once again be able to enjoy the Seine, and it will be a significant legacy of the 2024 Olympics in the city.

In addition to hosting Olympic and Paralympic events, including triathlon, marathon swimming, and Para-triathlon, the river will have three open-air swimming areas accessible from the quayside by 2025. This move aims to encourage people to swim in the Seine again, inspired by seeing athletes swim in the cleaned-up river during the Games. The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games will also take place on the river, allowing around 600,000 spectators to watch from the riverbanks.

To ensure water quality, the Paris region public sanitation service will have two disinfection units at wastewater treatment plants operational by the coming summer. Furthermore, various water quality improvement structures, including a rainwater storage basin, are under construction.

Overall, the regeneration efforts have been successful, and the Seine River is poised to play a central role in the upcoming Olympics, reviving aquatic leisure and allowing residents and visitors to once again enjoy its waters safely.