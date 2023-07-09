Travel Through THESE Routes To See 10 Stunning BRIDGES In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata: over the Hooghly River links the cities of Kolkata and Howrah
Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu: is a railway bridge that connects the town of Mandapam with Rameswaram on Pamban Island
Coronation Bridge, Darjeeling: is also known as the Sevoke Roadway Bridge that spans across the Teesta River, connecting the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong
Vembanad Bridge, Kerala: is a railway bridge connecting Edappally and Vallarpadam in Kochi
Dhola- Sadiya Bridge, Assam: officially known as 'Bhupen Hazarika Bridge', is a beam bridge in India, connecting the northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai
Godavari Arch Bridge, Andhra Pradesh: is a bowstring-girder bridge that spans the Godavari river at Rajahmundry
Bogibeel Bridge, India's Longest Rail-Cum-Road Bridge over Brahmaputra river in Assam
Chenab Bridge, Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir
Living Root Bridge, Meghalaya
