Travel Through THESE Routes To See 10 Stunning BRIDGES In India

Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata: over the Hooghly River links the cities of Kolkata and Howrah

Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu: is a railway bridge that connects the town of Mandapam with Rameswaram on Pamban Island

Coronation Bridge, Darjeeling: is also known as the Sevoke Roadway Bridge that spans across the Teesta River, connecting the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong

Vembanad Bridge, Kerala: is a railway bridge connecting Edappally and Vallarpadam in Kochi

Dhola- Sadiya Bridge, Assam: officially known as 'Bhupen Hazarika Bridge', is a beam bridge in India, connecting the northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai

Godavari Arch Bridge, Andhra Pradesh: is a bowstring-girder bridge that spans the Godavari river at Rajahmundry

Bogibeel Bridge, India's Longest Rail-Cum-Road Bridge over Brahmaputra river in Assam

Chenab Bridge, Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Living Root Bridge, Meghalaya

