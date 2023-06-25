WATCH: Australia PM Albanese Relishes Chaat & Jalebi at Sydney's 'Little India' On PM Modi's Recommendation

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday tried out Indian street food like chaat and jalebi at the Little India precinct in Harris Park as recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here last month.

Harris Park, located in Parramatta, is home to a large Indian community. It is a well-known destination for Indian cuisine and several Indian-owned businesses and shops.

Modi and Albanese had laid the foundation stone of the 'Little India' gateway at an event last month at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

"Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner!" Albanese tweeted along with a video of the visit to the precinct.

Prime Minister Modi responded to the tweet by saying, "Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship."

Modi, during his visit to Australia last month, addressed a community event in Sydney.

During the address, he said: "I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park are very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place."

