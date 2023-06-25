 WATCH: Australia PM Albanese Relishes Chaat & Jalebi at Sydney's 'Little India' On PM Modi's Recommendation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWATCH: Australia PM Albanese Relishes Chaat & Jalebi at Sydney's 'Little India' On PM Modi's Recommendation

WATCH: Australia PM Albanese Relishes Chaat & Jalebi at Sydney's 'Little India' On PM Modi's Recommendation

PM Modi and Anthony Albanese had laid the foundation stone of the 'Little India' gateway at an event last month at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday tried out Indian street food like chaat and jalebi at the Little India precinct in Harris Park as recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here last month.

Harris Park, located in Parramatta, is home to a large Indian community. It is a well-known destination for Indian cuisine and several Indian-owned businesses and shops.

Modi and Albanese had laid the foundation stone of the 'Little India' gateway at an event last month at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

"Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner!" Albanese tweeted along with a video of the visit to the precinct.

Prime Minister Modi responded to the tweet by saying, "Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship."

Modi, during his visit to Australia last month, addressed a community event in Sydney.

During the address, he said: "I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park are very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place."

Read Also
PM Modi invites Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for World Cup & Diwali celebrations in India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Australia PM Albanese Relishes Chaat & Jalebi at Sydney's 'Little India' On PM Modi's...

WATCH: Australia PM Albanese Relishes Chaat & Jalebi at Sydney's 'Little India' On PM Modi's...

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Confers PM Modi With 'Order Of The Nile' Award

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Confers PM Modi With 'Order Of The Nile' Award

Pakistan: Sikh Man Shot Dead In Peshawar, Another Injured In Separate Attack; Suspected Killers Held

Pakistan: Sikh Man Shot Dead In Peshawar, Another Injured In Separate Attack; Suspected Killers Held

Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Sunita Williams & Vrinda Kapoor's Million-Dollar Selfie At US State...

Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Sunita Williams & Vrinda Kapoor's Million-Dollar Selfie At US State...

WATCH: PM Modi Visits Heliopolis War Cemetery, Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt's Cairo During His Inaugural...

WATCH: PM Modi Visits Heliopolis War Cemetery, Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt's Cairo During His Inaugural...