Washington's unruly withdrawal from WHO draws ire, opposition across globe

Washington's decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization (WHO), widely seen as irresponsible and immoral, has once again riled the world for the Trump administration's indulgence in scapegoating others, particularly China and the WHO, for its own malfeasance to handle the double crisis of the raging COVID-19 pandemic and rampant racial unrest across the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed China for loss of life and economic recession in the United States, as well as accused the WHO of being "China-centric." However, it's widely acknowledged that there is no evidence for the alleged wrongdoing of China and the WHO.

Public health experts and officials worldwide generally stand opposed to the U.S. president, debunking his moves "as a way to deflect attention" for his administration's botched attempts to deal with domestic predicaments and calling for global collaboration.