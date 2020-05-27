Donald Trump offers US aid to mediate or arbitrate 'raging border dispute' between India and China

Indo-China relations have been somewhat strained in recent times, with a continuing standoff between the militaries of the two countries. There have been escalating tensions over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that separates the two nations.
But if they themselves are not able to sort out their differences, there's always Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the US President took to Twitter announcing that the US had informed both India and China that "the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute".
This is not the first time Trump has offered help over a dispute involving India. Earlier, he had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. This proposal had been rejected by the Indian government, which took the viewpoint that a third entity should not be involved in a bilateral issue.
This was not a one-time offer. While past comments had even included claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked for his help, in January 2020, during a meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Trump said that "if we can help, we certainly will be helping".
India had said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing's contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.
On Wednesday though, China appeared to be taking a somewhat conciliatory tone, and Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, said that the two countries should resolve their differences through communication and not allow them to overshadow bilateral relations. The neighbouring country also said that the situation was "overall stable and controllable".
