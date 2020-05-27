Donald Trump offers US aid to mediate or arbitrate 'raging border dispute' between India and China

Indo-China relations have been somewhat strained in recent times, with a continuing standoff between the militaries of the two countries. There have been escalating tensions over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that separates the two nations.

But if they themselves are not able to sort out their differences, there's always Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the US President took to Twitter announcing that the US had informed both India and China that "the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute".