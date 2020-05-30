As Trump terminates relationship with WHO, Twitter wonders if Cold War 2.0 has begun

The coronavirus pandemic has radically shifted international relations. The health crisis has put China and the United States on a path towards a new cold war.
President Donald Trump on Friday announced a several new policies against China. Trump revealed America will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, which he blames for failing to act and curb the destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.
Trump also announced the decision to suspend admission of certain Chinese nationals in American universities, while attacking Beijing for snatching Hong Kong's freedom and the Asian country's coronavirus response.
China-US ties have hit a rough patch ever since the deadly virus spread its tentacles across the world. The public health crisis seems to have unavoidably put China and the United States on a path toward a new cold war. Though this confrontation has been building for some time through disputes over trade.
After the Donald Trump announced the termination of relationship with WHO, netizens took to Twitter to express their views over the US President's move.
One user said, "Call it Cold War 2.0, call it something else, but it has well and truly begun. It had probably begun earlier but this speech is a sort of delayed announcement." Another user said, "What leader cuts ties with the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION during a pandemic no less????"
Here’s what netizens had to say:
Addressing reporters at White House, Trump said, "They have ripped off the US as no one has ever done before." He also announced that the US is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Observing that the world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government, Trump reiterated that China's cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has cost more than 100,000 American lives and over one million lives worldwide.
"China's cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has caused over 100,000 American lives and over a million lives worldwide. Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligations to WHO," he said.
