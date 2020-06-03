China denounces U.S. visa restrictions on Chinese students

He made the remarks at a press briefing in response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement on Monday, in which he said the U.S. side would not tolerate China's attempts to illegally acquire technology and intellectual property from U.S. academic institutions and research facilities for Chinese military ends.

"Mr. Pompeo is used to weaving lies as excuses for his wrongdoing, and his statement on this issue is no exception," Zhao said.

"Taking a backward step like this will only bring harm to oneself and others," he said.