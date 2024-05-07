Vladimir Putin Takes Oath As The President Of Russia For The 5th Time

Moscow: Vladimir Putin took oath for a new term of six years as the President of Russia on Tuesday. He took oath for a record fifth presidential term at an inauguration ceremony held in Kremlin.

Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin announced that Putin has formally taken office as Russian president for another six-year term, TASS reported.

Vladimir Putin took oath as the President of Russia in the St. Andrew's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.



After Putin took the oath to the people, Zorkin handed him the symbols of presidential power including the presidential insignia, that is, the golden cross of St. George, depicting the Russian coat of arms and a gold chain with the words "Virtue, Honesty and Glory."

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the head of state delivered a speech. The ceremony marks the start of Putin's fifth presidential term, reported TASS. Moreover, his first two terms in office lasted four years. However, the presidential term was later extended to six years based on constitutional amendments.

Russian Presidential Elections

Putin won the presidential elections in March, receiving 87.17% of the votes based on the result of processing 70% of the electoral protocols.

Putin's first six-year presidential term began in 2012 and the second one in 2018. In 2020, the Constitution was changed to make it possible for him to run for president in 2024, TASS reported.

Other Candidates In The Fray

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation candidate Nikolai Kharitonov secured the second spot with 4.1% of the votes while New People's Party candidate Vladislav Davankov stood third with 4.8% votes.

According to preliminary data as of 6 pm (Moscow time) on Sunday, the voter turnout in the presidential elections, which for the first time took place over three days from March 15-17, stood at 74.22 per cent.