 India's Exports To China, UAE, Russia, Singapore Rose In 2023-24
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Exports To China, UAE, Russia, Singapore Rose In 2023-24

India's Exports To China, UAE, Russia, Singapore Rose In 2023-24

The other countries in the Top 10 list are the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, and South Africa.

ANIUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

China, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Singapore are among countries where India's exports in the just-concluded financial year have risen substantially, though with a low base.

The other countries in the Top 10 list are the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, and South Africa.

Read Also
Tech Major Infosys Shares Slide Nearly 3% After Q4 Earnings
article-image

Following is a table with further details: India's overall exports, merchandise and services combined, in the just-concluded financial year 2023-24 are estimated to be USD 776.68 billion, largely steady on a yearly basis, commerce ministry data showed on Monday.

In break up, exports of merchandise goods declined 3.1 per cent to USD 437.06 billion, and exports of services rose 4.4 per cent to USD 339.62 billion.

Read Also
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Govt And Opposition Trade Barbs Over Failure To Teach Bondholder...
article-image
India's overall exports 2022-23 were worth USD 775.87 billion, a growth of over 14 per cent and almost USD 100 billion on a yearly basis.

India's overall exports 2022-23 were worth USD 775.87 billion, a growth of over 14 per cent and almost USD 100 billion on a yearly basis. | File

14 per cent Growth In Exports

Coming to exports in March 2024, merchandise exports declined 0.7 per cent to USD 41.68 billion, and services exports declined 6.3 per cent to USD 28.54 billion.

India's overall exports 2022-23 were worth USD 775.87 billion, a growth of over 14 per cent and almost USD 100 billion on a yearly basis.

Read Also
Mini MBA's Potential In An Increasingly Skill Hungry World
article-image

Coming to imports, India's overall imports in 2023-24 declined 4.8 per cent to USD 854.80 billion. In March 2024, merchandise and services exports declined 5.41 per cent and 2.46 per cent, respectively.

Among various steps the government took was to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in varied sectors, including electronic goods, to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports. These seemed to have reaped dividends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Travel Insurance For Student: Secure Your Peace While Studying Abroad

Travel Insurance For Student: Secure Your Peace While Studying Abroad

Mission 150 Crore: World Bank Aims To Expand Health Services By 2030

Mission 150 Crore: World Bank Aims To Expand Health Services By 2030

Silencing Dissent? Google Fires 28 Employee For Pro-Palestine Protest At Its Headquarters

Silencing Dissent? Google Fires 28 Employee For Pro-Palestine Protest At Its Headquarters

Consumer Affairs Ministry Asks FSSAI To Probe Composition Of Nestle's Cerelac Baby Cereals Sold In...

Consumer Affairs Ministry Asks FSSAI To Probe Composition Of Nestle's Cerelac Baby Cereals Sold In...

India's Exports To China, UAE, Russia, Singapore Rose In 2023-24

India's Exports To China, UAE, Russia, Singapore Rose In 2023-24