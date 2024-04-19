Tech Major Infosys Shares Slide Nearly 3% After Q4 Earnings

Tech Major Infosys Shares Slides Nearly 3% After Q4 Earnings | Photo by Alesia Kozik from Pexels

The shares of Infosys have been under pressure since the market opened on Friday morning , witnessing a decline of nearly 3 per cent. This follows after the company's announcement on April 18 regarding their Q4 FY24 earnings.

In the morning, the shares of the company opened at Rs 1,385 on NSE and dipped to an intra-day low of Rs 1,378.75.

At 11:48 AM IST, the shares on BSE were trading at Rs 1,403.20, down by 1.22 per cent while on NSE the shares were at Rs 1,402.35, down by 1.19 per cent.

The company's market capitalisation took a hit, falling by Rs 9,549.6 crore to Rs 5,80,042.22 crore in morning trade.

Infosys Earnings

Infosys reported its quarterly earnings on Thursday, reporting a revenue growth of 1.3 per cent YoY to RS 37,923 crore. The Net profit surged by 30 per cent YoY to Rs 7,969 crore. Over all, the company's total revenue for FY24 saw a growth of 1.4 per cent.