Vladimir Putin Asks Elena Ilyukhina To Stop Talking As Russian National Anthem Plays; Video Goes Viral

The Russian National Anthem was playing when Elena Ilyukhina, a member of the management board of Gazprom Neft, began speaking with Vladimir Putin. The event was captured on camera, and the footage has gone viral online. In the 22-second video footage, Elena Lyukhina can be seen approaching Putin while the Russian national anthem is still playing.

The Russian national anthem can be heard playing in the background as Putin asks Elena Ilyukhina to keep quiet as the video continues. According to reports, the event happened on June 17 at the flag-raising ceremony in Saint Petersburg. The occasion was held to commemorate 330 years of Peter I's tricolour, 100 years of the Red Banner, and 165 years of the Russian Empire's flag.

Russia Moves Nuclear Weapons Into Belarus

In another bizarre and terrifying news, Putin on Friday said that Moscow has sent its first batch of nuclear weapons to Belarus, The Hill reported. Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said that the rest of the nuclear weapons should be delivered by the end of the summer.

Russia moves forward with the plan as part of the plan to deploy tactical nuclear bombs in the country bordering Ukraine. "This is a deterrence measure [against] all those who think about Russia and its strategic defeat," he said in response to a question about the use of nuclear weapons in war.

Only to be used in case of 'danger' to Russia

The Russian President said that the move was about "containment" and to remind anyone "thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on us". When asked by the forum's moderator about the possibility of using those weapons, he replied: "Why should we threaten the whole world? I have already said that the use of extreme measures is possible in case there is a danger to Russian statehood."