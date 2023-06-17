 Russia: Putin Shuts Down Mobile Internet At SPIEF Over Fears Of Another 'Drone Attack'
The organisers officially stated that the disruption of mobile internet access at the venue was due to technical maintenance work.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Local journalists reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobile internet access to be cut off at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) out of concerns that the event could be vulnerable to drone attacks. The organisers officially stated that the disruption of mobile internet access at the venue was due to technical maintenance work. The report suggests that this security measure was implemented to prevent potential drone threats against the building.

Taking place in St. Petersburg since 1997, the SPIEF forum has been an annual event. This year's forum is noteworthy as it occurs amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Among the participants are lower-level officials from regions that have predominantly adopted a neutral stance regarding the conflict.

According to the report , mobile internet access was deliberately blocked as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the Russian president. Similar security measures were implemented during an event attended by Vladimir Putin in the city of Sochi, Russia, which took place from June 7 to 9.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reacting to the restridctions, said,  "Of course, both safety and digital security measures are being strengthened quite significantly, you could even say it's unprecedented. The enemy acts brazenly and doesn't miss an opportunity to inflict damage."

“Just use Wi-Fi, and everything will be fine," he went on to add.

article-image
