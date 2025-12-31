 EAM S Jaishankar, Pakistan Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Shake Hands Ahead Of Khaleda Zia’s Funeral In Dhaka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEAM S Jaishankar, Pakistan Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Shake Hands Ahead Of Khaleda Zia’s Funeral In Dhaka

EAM S Jaishankar, Pakistan Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Shake Hands Ahead Of Khaleda Zia’s Funeral In Dhaka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in Dhaka for former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s funeral, met and shook hands with Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ahead of the ceremony. Images of the interaction were shared by Bangladesh’s interim chief Muhammad Yunus. Several South Asian leaders attended the funeral.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
EAM S Jaishankar with Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq |

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was in Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, met Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ahead of the funeral programme.

Photographs of the two leaders exchanging greetings were shared by Bangladesh’s interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, on X. Sharing the images, the official handle of the Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh wrote, “Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, exchanges greetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Dhaka on Wednesday, ahead of the funeral programme of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.”

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar handed over a condolence letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman.

Read Also
EAM S Jaishankar Hands Over PM Modi’s Condolence Letter To Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman In...
article-image

Khaleda Zia, 80, passed away after a prolonged illness at 6:00 am on Tuesday, shortly after the Fajr (dawn) prayer, at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And Asavari Kedar Navre Set For Victory | VIDEO
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And Asavari Kedar Navre Set For Victory | VIDEO
Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report
Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report
Shows Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Be Reduced Due To New Release Ikkis: Report
Shows Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Be Reduced Due To New Release Ikkis: Report
Why Astrologers Are Claiming That 2026 Will Be The Most powerful Year Of The Century?
Why Astrologers Are Claiming That 2026 Will Be The Most powerful Year Of The Century?

According to reports, scores of leaders from South Asia, including Nepal Foreign Minister Nanda Sharma, Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Bhutan Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel, Maldives Education Minister Ali Haider Ahmed, Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and representatives from the governments of Thailand and Malaysia, attended the funeral of the former Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Flat De Denge, Bas Aap Apna Hijab Utaar Dena': Kashmiri Muslim Girl Alleges Discrimination While...

'Flat De Denge, Bas Aap Apna Hijab Utaar Dena': Kashmiri Muslim Girl Alleges Discrimination While...

VIDEO: CCTV Captures Van Used For Assault In Faridabad Gangrape

VIDEO: CCTV Captures Van Used For Assault In Faridabad Gangrape

Monkey Attack Caught On Camera: Dramatic Video Of Elderly Woman Bitten In Delhi's Residential Area

Monkey Attack Caught On Camera: Dramatic Video Of Elderly Woman Bitten In Delhi's Residential Area

Nushrratt Bharuccha Seeks Mahakal's Blessings In Ujjain Ahead Of New Year 2026

Nushrratt Bharuccha Seeks Mahakal's Blessings In Ujjain Ahead Of New Year 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: December 31, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-33 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 31, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-33 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...