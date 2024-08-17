Viral Video Shows Crowd Harassing, Teasing Woman Walking On Road In Islamabad On Pakistan's Independence Day

Islamabad, August 17: A viral video circulating on social media X surfaced on Friday (August 16) which purportedly showed a mob harassing a young woman walking along with a man in Pakitan's Islamabad on the country's Independence Day on 14 August, 2024. The disgusting video showed how a woman, who was accompanied by a man, was teased and insulted as crowds made jeering gestures and also tried to intimidate the woman. That the shocking incident took place on Pakistan's Independence Day only added to the disgust of the netizens who reacted angrily to the video.

The video showed the woman trying to fight off the unruly crowd and giving a piece of her mind to the mob harrasing her. However, it had no effect on the shameless crowd who continued to harass the girl even as the man with her pleaded with the crowd to not do it.

The video was shared on social media platform X by a Twitter handle the goes by the username 'HanNah@Yogurtbeaches'.

The video garnered large number of reactions and views as Pakistani handles complained about the drastic fall in public etiquettes and slammed the shameful behaviour by the crowd which included even young boys. The uploader of the video raised the issue of inculcating good ethics among younsters so that such incidents could be avoided and spoke about the wrong mindset that leads to such incidents.

The person who uploaded the video also shared another clip to show how one of the persons involved in the disgusting incident was involved in another such case in which a transgender person was harassed by the crowd.

Reminder Of Everyday Challenges Faced By Women

The person and the handle that shared the video mentioned how there was a need to change mentality of a large section of crowds to ensure security and safety of women. Netizens expressed disgust at the incident and called it shameful, demanding action against the miscreants.

The shameful incident is yet another reminder of the daily challenges faced by women in everyday lives and calls for deep introspection on the part of policy makers to ensure that such incidents can be avoided and the culprits are punished.