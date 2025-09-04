 Donald Trump To Host Tech CEOs Dinner At White House Today, Elon Musk Not On The List: Who All Are Invited?


Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
US President Donald Trump (L) & Elon Musk (R) | X @elonmusk

President Donald Trump will host an exclusive dinner for prominent technology executives at the White House today, spotlighting advancements in artificial intelligence and education. The event, held in the newly redesigned Rose Garden, marks a significant moment for tech-policy collaboration but notably excludes Elon Musk, signaling a deepening divide between the president and the Tesla CEO. The dinner follows a meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force, led by First Lady Melania Trump, focused on integrating AI into American classrooms.

Trump vs Musk: Former Allies Now Locked In Feud Over Politics, Power And ‘America Party’
Elon Musk, once a key figure in Trump's inner circle and former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is absent from the guest list following a public fallout earlier this year. Tensions escalated after Trump revoked the NASA leadership nomination of Jared Isaacman, a Musk associate, labeling him a "Democrat." The rift, further fueled by policy disagreements, has left Musk on the sidelines of this high-profile gathering, a stark contrast to his previous influence during Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Who will be attending the event?

The White House has confirmed an impressive roster of attendees, representing the pinnacle of AI and tech innovation:

Microsoft: Co-founder Bill Gates and CEO Satya Nadella

Apple: CEO Tim Cook

Meta: CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Google/Alphabet: Founder Sergey Brin and CEO Sundar Pichai

OpenAI: CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman

Oracle: CEO Safra Catz

Blue Origin: CEO David Limp

Micron Technology: CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

TIBCO Software: Chairman Vivek Ranadive

Palantir: Executive Shyam Sankar

Scale AI: Founder and CEO Alexandr Wang

Shift4 Payments: CEO Jared Isaacman

These leaders, many of whom will also attend the AI Education Task Force meeting, are poised to discuss strategies for advancing AI-driven education and broader tech policy. The event underscores Trump’s push to align government initiatives with private-sector innovation.

The dinner will take place in the transformed Rose Garden, which Trump has reimagined with paved surfaces, tables, and umbrellas reminiscent of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

