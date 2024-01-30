VIDEO: Punjab Police Assault & Sexually Harass European Tourists In Pakistan's Sadiqabad | Twitter

In a shocking incident, around three tourists were harassed and threatened by the Punjab Police in Pakistan's Sadiqabad. The Punjab Police officers were caught on camera attacking the tourists while they were cycling on their way to Lahore. The tourists have raised serious allegations against the police, they have claimed that the police had attacked and sexually harassed them after they entered the Punjab Province on Thursday (January 25).

They were manhandled by the security personnel

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the tourists are attacked by the police and manhandled by the security personnel in broad daylight and in front people present around them.

The police personnel attacked them while they were having breakfast

The police personnel reportedly attacked them while they were having breakfast on the side of the road on Saturday (January 27). The female tourist has claimed that she has suffered injuries in the assault by policemen.

These tourists are on a mission of cycling through Pakistan

The tourists have been identified as Alex Sidney from Italy, Charlie West from the UK and Motahhareh Abbasi from Iran. These tourists are on a mission of cycling through Pakistan. Alex Sidney left Italy in in 2022 and he cycled through European countries to reach Pakistan. He was joined by Motahhareh Abbasi in Iran and Charlie West directly landed in Karachi to join them in their mission.

These tourists were always escorted by the police

These tourists were always escorted by the police. However, on January 25, when they were having breakfast on the side of the road in Sadiqabad, they were attacked by the police personnel other than the escort which followed them. The police officer asked the Iranian tourist to stand up, to which the others asked them why after which they started to assault the female tourist and also tried to grab the camera.

The police officers also hit the woman with a stick

The police officers also hit the woman with a stick and left spot after noticing the cameras. The woman then stood in front of their vehicle and the police officer asked his driver to run over the woman, alleged Alex. They left the scene after the incident, the tourists had all the evidence in their camera, which the police officers tried to take away from Alex. They took Alex with them in their vehicle.

The police officer also pointed a gun towards Motahhareh Abbasi

Sometime later, the vehicle returned to the spot along with other police officers. The police officer also pointed a gun towards Motahhareh Abbasi as she was trying to film them. The police officers then gave the camera to another officer and left the spot. The tourists alleged that they felt safer without the escorting police officers as they were subjected physical assaults earlier on their mission.

Female tourist has also raised serious allegations of sexual harassment

As per reports, Motahhareh Abbasi has also raised serious allegations of sexual harassment against the police officers in Pakistan. She claimed that the police officers asked her for her WhatsApp number and would send her obscene messages and also requested for pictures from her.

A police officer forcibly held her hand

She also narrated an incident where a police officer forcibly held her hand for a long time. She said that she is still receiving messages from the police officers on her WhatsApp. However, the police has denied the allegations levelled against them by the tourists and has claimed that the escort is there only for their safety and not to harass them.