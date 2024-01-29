Pakistan: ARY News Suspends Anchor Ashfaque Satti After Wife Nomaika Alleges Domestic Violence

Pakistan's ARY News suspended broadcast journalist Ashfaque Satti on Monday after his wife Nomaika alleged of domestic violence earlier in the day. Based on Nomaika's complaint, Karachi police registered an FIR against Satti under several sections including torture and issuing threats.

Satti's 27-year-old wife, who is an ex-journalist, alleged that the ARY News journalist tried to kill her and violently assaulted her. Hours after the allegations, ARY News issued a statement on the matter.

"The ARY Management has taken serious notice on the allegations of domestic violence involving anchorperson Ashfaq Satti," ARY News said on X (formerly Twitter). "He is hereby suspended with immediate effect till the law takes its course and decides the matter. ARY has zero tolerance policy on violence or threats of violence be it at the workplace or domestic."

Allegations against Ashfaque Satti

Nomaika alleged that Satti physically assaulted her and locked her in a room. He also allegedly took away their 1-year-old son away from her and tried to kill her.

I write this while suffering from multiple injuries on my entire body, my ribs, my jaw & my face. Every part of me is badly injured.

I’ve been beaten almost to death by my own husband @SattiAshfaqe

I need your help & Support as he is very influential.#DomesticAbuse #Violence pic.twitter.com/d5NlOGMz0U — Nomaika Ashfaq Satti (@Nomaika_) January 28, 2024

Narrating the ordeal to another journalist, Nomaika said, “On Monday 22nd Jan My husband Ashfaque Satti beat me like an animal while character assassinating me... He grabbed me from my hair, dragged me across the floor & knocked my head repeatedly against the walls and door. He sat on my chest trying to choke me multiple times.He put the pillow on my face to stop me from breathing. He repeatedly said: 'Tumhe Mar Kar Tumhari Laash Gaeb Kar Du Ga.' 'Aaj Tu marray Gi Yaha Mere Hath Sy.'"

Trigger Warning ‼️ Nomaika , Age 27, this girl is suffering from multiple injuries right now on her entire body, mainly ribs, jaw & face. Every part of her body is badly injured.

She was beaten almost to death by her own husband who is a News anchor and program host.



According… pic.twitter.com/Xr1368Gpm3 — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) January 28, 2024

"I begged for mercy. “Allah Ka Wasta Hai Ashfaq Mujhe Janay Den. Allah Ka wasta Hai Ashfaq Mujhe Chor Den.” I begged him & his mother several times. She was also there at home while all of it was happening to me. I was there for days without water & food. Peeing/Vomiting profusely in pain. I somehow managed to run away after a long struggle," Nomaika alleged.