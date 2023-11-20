Video: Liquor, Meat Served At 'Dance Party' In Pak's Kartarpur Sahib Complex, Shocking Claims By BJP's Sirsa

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday condemned the incident and demanded strict action | X

Kartarpur: In a shocking incident that has caused uproar among the Sikh community, a party was allegedly organised in the premises of holy site of Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara hurting the religious sentiments. Jagdip Singh Kahlon, the General Secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has alleged that alcohol and meat were served during the party, which goes against the beliefs of the Sikh community.

Sikh leaders react

Amid the reports of blasphemous acts at Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara complex in Pakistan, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the people who organized an alcohol party inside the Gurudwara premises.

Profound dismay as Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi, CEO PMU Kartarpur Corridor, organizes a non-vegetarian party in Gurdwara Shri Darbar Sahib complex which was attended by 80 people including Mohammad Sharukh, Deputy Commissioner Narowal, District Police Officer Narowal also.



Sikh… pic.twitter.com/7Scmhj86Tk — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 19, 2023

"The PMU Kartarpur Corridor committee in Narowal including the local Deputy Commissioner and DSP of Kartarpur Gurdwara administration organised a dance party, consumed alcohol and meat...Strict action should be taken against them. I condemn this act strongly and appeal to the Pakistan Govt to register a case against them and put them behind bars," he said.

We We had objected to the appointment of a non-Sikh person as CEO of PMU Kartarpur Corridor in 2021. Since the management board has no knowledge of Sikh Maryada; we were afraid that there might be blasphemous actions at Gurdwara complex.

Our fear has come true when video of CEO… https://t.co/fCigv72ief pic.twitter.com/lMBeo90JKH — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 20, 2023

He strongly condemned the incident and urged the Pakistan government to take action against those responsible.

"Unacceptable! I strongly condemn the sacrilegious incident within the sacred premises of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib where a party organised involving alcohol & meat. @GovtofPakistan should take swift action against all responsible people," Kahlon posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Similar incident in 2021

In a similar incident in 2021, a Pakistani model's bareheaded photos within the Gurdwara complex sparked widespread criticism on social media.

Expressing concern over the incident, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka have taken note of the video and its potential implications, Khalsa Vox reported.

SGPC president Dhami

SGPC president Dhami emphasized that if the event occurred within the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex, it would constitute a violation of 'maryada' and Sikh sentiments, particularly in a place so closely associated with Guru Nanak Dev.

Expressing disappointment, he said, "The authorities should have refrained from indulging in such a kind of act as it would lead to hurting the sentiments of the global Sikh community."

DSGMC spokesperson Manjit Singh Bhoma demanded a public apology from the organizers, emphasizing that the event took place near the PMU office, an integral part of the Gurdwara Kartarpur complex. The call for an apology underscores the seriousness with which Sikh organizations view any actions that may disrespect the sanctity of the religious site.

This incident has reignited concerns about the need for strict adherence to Sikh 'rehat maryada' and the responsible management of religious sites.

Notably, the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib holds immense significance for Sikhs worldwide, and any perceived disrespect is bound to evoke strong reactions from the Sikh community, Khalsa Vox reported.

"Unfortunate"

Moreover, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh also called the incident as "unfortunate" and asked the Pakistan government to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"This is really unfortunate. Pakistan government should know that Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara is a place of worship for us. They should take action against those responsible" Giani Harpreet Singh said.

Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee spokesperson reacts

The Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) spokesperson, Gurcharan Singh Grewal while reiterating the Sikh community's call for taking action against the culprits, asked the Jathedar of Akal Takht Kartarpur Sahib to clear his stand on the matter and ensure that such incidents would not happen again.

#WATCH | On BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's claims that a dance party was held on the premises of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, SGPC spokesperson Gurcharan Singh Grewal says, "The entire Sikh community condemns this shameful incident. Pakistan government should take action in… pic.twitter.com/oJlkw7yseD — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

