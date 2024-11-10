 US President-Elect Donald Trump Forms Inaugural Committee Ahead Of January 2025 Ceremony
The inauguration is organized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) and will include events such as the swearing-in ceremony, inaugural address, and the pass in review. Inauguration Day occurs every four years on January 20 (or January 21 if January 20 falls on a Sunday) at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
(File) US president-elect Donald Trump | File

Florida: US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday (local time) the formation of an inaugural committee, which would plan and celebrate his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Trump secured a second term in the White House after winning the US presidential election on November 5, marking a significant comeback following his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Statement Of US President-Elect Donald Trump

"President Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th President of the United States, today announced the formation of Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, Inc., a 501(c)(4) organization that will plan inaugural events. The work done by this official entity will be Co-Chaired by longtime friends and supporters of President Trump, Steve Witkoff and Senator Kelly Loeffler," Trump said in a statement.

"On Election Night, we made history and I have the extraordinary honour of having been elected the 47th President of the United States thanks to tens millions of hardworking Americans across the nation who supported our America First agenda," he said.

"The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honour this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation," he added.

Trump said the committee would be a kick-off to his administration.

"This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again. Together, we will celebrate this moment, steeped on history and tradition, and then get to work to achieve the most incredible future for our people, restoring strength, success, and common sense to the Oval Office," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

