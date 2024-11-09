 US Department Of Justice Charges 51-Year-Old Iranian Regime Operative In Conspiracy To Assassinate Donald Trump Pre-Election
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Department Of Justice Charges 51-Year-Old Iranian Regime Operative In Conspiracy To Assassinate Donald Trump Pre-Election

US Department Of Justice Charges 51-Year-Old Iranian Regime Operative In Conspiracy To Assassinate Donald Trump Pre-Election

Farhad Shakeri, 51, of Iran was charged as an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump, according to United States Department of Justice statement.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 08:19 AM IST
article-image
(File) US president-elect Donald Trump | File

Washington DC: The US Department of Justice on Friday (local time) charged an Iranian citizen who was tapped by Iran to allegedly assassinate Donald Trump before the presidential election.

Farhad Shakeri, 51, of Iran was charged as an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump, according to United States Department of Justice statement.

“The charges announced today expose Iran's continued brazen attempts to target U.S. citizens, including President-elect Donald Trump, other government leaders, and dissidents who criticize the regime in Tehran,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Read Also
US Elections 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron's 'Mal-être' After Donald Trump's Victory
article-image

The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump.

FPJ Shorts
Comply With Order Allowing Minority Student To Attend St Stephen's College, Delhi HC Tells DU
Comply With Order Allowing Minority Student To Attend St Stephen's College, Delhi HC Tells DU
US President-Elect Donald Trump Put Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy During Congratulatory Call, Official Says
US President-Elect Donald Trump Put Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy During Congratulatory Call, Official Says
Union Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2024 For 500 Posts Declared At unionbankofindia.co.in; Check Your NOW!
Union Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2024 For 500 Posts Declared At unionbankofindia.co.in; Check Your NOW!
Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Pushes For Female-Only Trainers, Tailors, & Gym Instructors Spaces
Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Pushes For Female-Only Trainers, Tailors, & Gym Instructors Spaces

Statement Of The US Department Of Justice

"We have also charged and arrested two individuals who we allege were recruited as part of that network to silence and kill, on U.S. soil, an American journalist who has been a prominent critic of the regime. We will not stand for the Iranian regime’s attempts to endanger the American people and America’s national security,” read the statement.

Farhad Shakeri, Carlisle Rivera, also known as Pop, 49, of Brooklyn, New York; and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, of Staten Island, New York, were charged in a criminal complaint in connection with their alleged involvement in a plot to murder a US citizen of Iranian origin in New York.

Read Also
Meet Susie Wiles, US President-Elect Donald Trump’s Historic Choice For 1st Ever Woman White House...
article-image

Rivera was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, and Loadholt was arrested in Staten Island, New York. Shakeri remains at large and is believed to reside in Iran. Rivera and Loadholt made their initial appearance in the Southern District of New York yesterday and were ordered detained pending trial.

“There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as Iran,” Attorney General Merrick B Garland said.

“Actors directed by the Government of Iran continue to target our citizens, including President-elect Trump, on US soil and abroad. This has to stop,” US Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York said.

As per the statement, Iran targets US and its allies in a bid to avenge the death of then-Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qods Force (IRGC-QF), Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

Read Also
'No S*x, No Babies, No Politics': The Viral 4B Movement After Donald Trump's 2024 US Election Win
article-image

Who Is Shakeri?

Shakeri is an IRGC asset who immigrated to the United States as a child and was deported in or about 2008 after serving 14 years in prison for a robbery conviction. In recent months, Shakeri has used a network of criminal associates he met in prison in the United States to supply the IRGC with operatives to conduct surveillance and assassinations of IRGC targets, the statement said.

Notably, ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, a reported gunfire incident disrupted former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, CBS News reported. Following the incident, Trump was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President-Elect Donald Trump Put Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...

US President-Elect Donald Trump Put Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...

'Many Supporters Of Khalistan In Canada': Justin Trudeau's Explosive Admission During Diwali...

'Many Supporters Of Khalistan In Canada': Justin Trudeau's Explosive Admission During Diwali...

US Department Of Justice Charges 51-Year-Old Iranian Regime Operative In Conspiracy To Assassinate...

US Department Of Justice Charges 51-Year-Old Iranian Regime Operative In Conspiracy To Assassinate...

US Elections 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron's 'Mal-être' After Donald Trump's Victory

US Elections 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron's 'Mal-être' After Donald Trump's Victory

Uni-Italia: IDOHE In Bengaluru Attracts Over 100 Visitors & 4,000+ Leads For Italian Study Programs...

Uni-Italia: IDOHE In Bengaluru Attracts Over 100 Visitors & 4,000+ Leads For Italian Study Programs...