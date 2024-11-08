'No S*x, No Babies, No Politics': The Viral 4B Movement After Donald Trump's 2024 US Election Win

Canva image

After the 2024 United States election, many American women felt disheartened when Donald Trump returned to the White House, raising concerns over the future of women’s reproductive rights, particularly access to abortion. Frustrated by the continuous political battles surrounding bodily autonomy, some women are choosing to avoid men altogether. In response, they are adopting the 4B movement—a form of protest originally from South Korea to regain control over their rights.

What is the 4B Movement?

The 4B movement originated in South Korea, representing a shift in how some women respond to gender issues and the societal pressures of traditional relationships.

This movement developed as a response to issues like gender-based violence, harassment, and other threats many women face. By withdrawing from dating, sex, marriage, and childrearing, these women are sending a message that they refuse to engage in a system they feel mistreats and endangers them.

According to The Washington Post's recent report, the name “4B” refers to four principles, all beginning with the Korean prefix “bi,” meaning “no.” They are:

Biyeonae: No dating men

Bisekseu: No sex with men

Bihon: No marriage

Bichulsan: No child-rearing

The Washington Post reports that the 4B movement started as a reaction to the increasing incidence of violence against women, which included the 2016 killing of a young lady in a Seoul public restroom. Women have been committing to end intimate romantic connections with men since the mid-2010s, and the movement has gained popularity on TikTok and Instagram.

Why are American women adopting the 4B Movement now?

After Trump’s return to office, many American women are concerned about possible restrictions on reproductive rights. With laws affecting abortion and contraception already in the limelight, fears of increased limitations have pushed some women to adopt the 4B mindset.

“Ladies, we need to start considering the 4B movement like the women in South Korea and give America a severely sharp birth rate decline: no marriage, no childbirth, no dating men, no sex with men. We can’t let these men have the last laugh… we need to bite back,” wrote X (formerly Twitter) user @lalisasaura on Wednesday, which has now gained over 469,000 likes, 75,000 retweets and 20 million views.

Replying to her tweet, a user stated, "If South Korean women can successfully do this, it is not impossible!!!!!!" Another tweeted, "Over 50% of white women voted for Trump. This isn’t a “men” thing, it’s an “American politics” thing."

However, some were concerned that such a movement would have rare consequences because "Trump's election has proven that misogyny and misogynoir are deeply woven into the fabric of our society."

ladies, I’m being so fr when I say this, it’s time to close off your wombs to males. this election proves now more than ever that they hate us & hate us proudly. do not reward them. — solita (@solitasims) November 6, 2024

X user @solitasims stated in another highly circulated tweet, "Ladies, I’m being so fr (for real) when I say this, it’s time to close off your wombs to males. This election proves now more than ever that they hate us and hate us proudly. Do not reward them.”