 US President Joe Biden To Meet President-Elect Donald Trump In White House On Nov 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS President Joe Biden To Meet President-Elect Donald Trump In White House On Nov 13

US President Joe Biden To Meet President-Elect Donald Trump In White House On Nov 13

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the meeting will take place in the Oval Office at Biden's invitation. "At President Biden's invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow," Pierre wrote in a post on X.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden | File Pics

Washington DC: Outgoing United States President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday (November 13), the White House said on Saturday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the meeting will take place in the Oval Office at Biden's invitation.

"At President Biden's invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow," Pierre wrote in a post on X.

Read Also
US Department Of Justice Charges 51-Year-Old Iranian Regime Operative In Conspiracy To Assassinate...
article-image

During a press briefing on Friday, her first since Tuesday's election, Jean-Pierre attributed the Democrats' loss in the Presidential elections to "global headwinds."

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy

When asked if President Biden felt responsible for Kamla Harris's decisive loss to President-elect Trump, or if he had regrets about his decision to run for reelection before ultimately stepping down in late July, Pierre replied, "Biden takes responsibility for the loss."

She noted that the disruption of the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on several incumbent leaders around the world.

US President Joe Biden Congratulates VP Kamala Harris & Donald Trump On A Successful Campaign

Following Harris's defeat on November 5, Biden congratulated her on her successful campaign, saying, "She gave her whole heart and effort." "She and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran," he said during his address on Thursday.

Biden also congratulated President-elect Trump and said that he would ensure an orderly transition of power following his victory in the presidential election.

Read Also
US President-Elect Donald Trump Put Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
article-image

He highlighted his commitment to fulfilling his "presidential oath and honouring the Constitution" and said that the country will witness a "peaceful transfer of power on January 20.

He further emphasised the transparency of the American electoral system and stated that the system is "honest, fair, and transparent." Biden also expressed gratitude to election workers, acknowledging their efforts in staffing voting sites, counting votes, and safeguarding the election's integrity.

Biden had withdrawn from the presidential race on July 21, nominating Kamala Harris in his place, following a period of widespread unpopularity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Lahore Blinded By Smog, Multan Faces Record AQI Of 1,914; Visuals Surface

Pakistan: Lahore Blinded By Smog, Multan Faces Record AQI Of 1,914; Visuals Surface

Pakistan: Lahore Man Stages Kidnapping Drama After Killing 7-Year-Old Son; Arrested

Pakistan: Lahore Man Stages Kidnapping Drama After Killing 7-Year-Old Son; Arrested

US President-Elect Donald Trump Forms Inaugural Committee Ahead Of January 2025 Ceremony

US President-Elect Donald Trump Forms Inaugural Committee Ahead Of January 2025 Ceremony

Canada's Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Police Arrest One More Person In Connection With Violent...

Canada's Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Police Arrest One More Person In Connection With Violent...

US President Joe Biden To Meet President-Elect Donald Trump In White House On Nov 13

US President Joe Biden To Meet President-Elect Donald Trump In White House On Nov 13