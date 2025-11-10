 'These Are Our Conditions Of Life': Volodymyr Zelensky Gets Disrupted Twice By Power Cuts Mid-Interview At Kyiv’s Mariinsky Palace | VIDEO
Monday, November 10, 2025
Kyiv: An interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Kyiv’s Mariinsky Palace was interrupted twice by power outages, according to a video released by The Guardian.

The conversation, conducted by journalist Luke Harding, began with an immediate blackout. The power was later restored using a generator, allowing the interview to continue.

A second outage occurred midway through the discussion, briefly halting the translation process. Despite the interruptions, Zelensky continued speaking until backup power was restored. The incident, captured on video, later went viral on social media, drawing attention to the everyday challenges faced by Ukrainians amid the ongoing war.

‘These Are Our Conditions Of Life,’ Says Zelensky

Reacting with a smile after the disruptions, Zelensky told The Guardian, “Power outages are not terrorists. These are our conditions of life. It’s normal. In Kyiv, as elsewhere, there are power outages.” His comments reflect the resilience of Ukrainians as the country continues to endure infrastructure disruptions caused by the conflict.

The power cuts underscored the toll of the prolonged war on daily life, even within the presidential palace. Yet, the president’s composure during the incident signalled his effort to normalise the hardships experienced across the country.

Ukraine Seeks Stronger Global Ties Amid War’s Economic Fallout

Amid the ongoing conflict, Zelensky has worked to strengthen Ukraine’s diplomatic and economic ties, notably rebuilding relations with US President Donald Trump. Both sides have discussed a potential free trade agreement to bolster cooperation as global trade suffers from the effects of war and sanctions.

US-Russia trade has fallen sharply to $5.2 billion in 2024, down 25.8% from the previous year. The World Trade Organization has also projected global trade growth to dip from 4.7% to below 3.4%, largely due to disruptions in commodity exports, particularly wheat, worsening food security worldwide.

