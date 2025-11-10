 Trump Calls Critics Of Tariffs 'Fools,' Promises $2,000 Dividend To Americans, Hints At Economic Benefits
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTrump Calls Critics Of Tariffs 'Fools,' Promises $2,000 Dividend To Americans, Hints At Economic Benefits

Trump Calls Critics Of Tariffs 'Fools,' Promises $2,000 Dividend To Americans, Hints At Economic Benefits

US President Donald Trump defended his tariff policy, labeling critics as 'fools' and promising a USD 2,000 dividend to Americans, funded by tariff revenues. He claimed tariffs strengthened the economy, lowered debt, and boosted respect for the US globally.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Trump defends tariffs and promises USD 2,000 payout. |

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his support for his tariff policies, calling opponents 'fools' and touting the economic success of his administration. Trump claimed that the United States had become 'the richest, most respected country in the world' under his leadership, boasting nearly no inflation and a record stock market. He further announced that every American, excluding high-income earners, would receive a USD 2,000 'dividend' funded by revenues collected from tariffs.

Critics and legal challenges

Trump’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny over his tariff program, which faces legal challenges in the US Supreme Court. On November 5, justices questioned the legality of the duties during hearings on a case aimed at overturning them. If the tariffs are struck down, the government could face over USD 100 billion in refunds and lose one of Trump’s key economic tools. Despite the legal uncertainties, the president insisted tariffs remain his 'strongest economic weapon' and warned that losing them would be a 'disaster' for the US economy.

Read Also
Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History,...
article-image

Details of the tariff program

FPJ Shorts
'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In Hilarious Lift Encounter | Watch
'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In Hilarious Lift Encounter | Watch
Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in
Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in
'Mahagathbandhan Will Free Bihar From 20 Years Of Helplessness,' Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead Of Polls
'Mahagathbandhan Will Free Bihar From 20 Years Of Helplessness,' Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead Of Polls
Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore
Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore

The tariffs, including the April 2 'Liberation Day' duties, impose levies ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent on imports depending on their country of origin. Trump defended the measures as essential for reducing the US trade deficit and bolstering domestic manufacturing. While he promised direct financial benefits to citizens through the USD 2,000 dividend, he did not clarify the timing or method of disbursement.

Read Also
'Getting Very Close To Shutdown Ending,' Says US President Donald Trump (Video)
article-image

Treasury response and potential forms of payout

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking to ABC, noted that he had not discussed the USD 2,000 dividend directly with Trump. He suggested the payments 'could come in lots of forms,' including tax relief measures already under consideration. Possible options mentioned included removing taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, or allowing deductions on auto loans, providing Americans with indirect financial relief while supporting the administration’s economic goals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore

Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore

Gold Prices Rally By ₹2,033 To ₹1,23,100 Per 10 Grams, Extending Gains For The Fourth...

Gold Prices Rally By ₹2,033 To ₹1,23,100 Per 10 Grams, Extending Gains For The Fourth...

Kerala Startup Mission Launches New Project Called AgriNext, Roping In The Farming Community To...

Kerala Startup Mission Launches New Project Called AgriNext, Roping In The Farming Community To...

Trump Calls Critics Of Tariffs 'Fools,' Promises $2,000 Dividend To Americans, Hints At Economic...

Trump Calls Critics Of Tariffs 'Fools,' Promises $2,000 Dividend To Americans, Hints At Economic...

Bhutan Poised To Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Two-Day Visit To The Himalayan Kingdom

Bhutan Poised To Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Two-Day Visit To The Himalayan Kingdom